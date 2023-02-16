MUSKOGEE - On Thursday, Feb. 16, three new residents and employees of Muskogee-based companies received stipends for the purchase of a new home in the city limits.
With a record number of job openings locally and nationally, Port Muskogee's Work Ready Program is creating tools for employers to recruit and retain residents to the Muskogee area. Supported by the City of Muskogee and the City of Muskogee Foundation, Port Muskogee understands the importance of recruiting talent to the community by advancing the Ready. Set. Move incentive.
"We are excited to hear from the companies that recruited our new residents," said Wren Stratton, chair of the City of Muskogee Foundation. "We are equally excited to get those new residents involved in all Muskogee has to offer. Feb. 16 will be a celebratory day in our community."
The event will take place at Paradigm Shift at 125 N. Cherokee St. at 10:30 a.m., and will feature speakers such as Mayor Marlon Coleman, those with Port Muskogee and the City of Muskogee Foundation.
"It is incumbent upon smaller municipalities to have every tool in their arsenal when recruiting new industries to their communities. It is not enough to have jobs, but employers are also looking for communities that are complete live, work, and play friendly. To that end, we must have housing incentives that encourage employees to live in the communities where they work. This incentive builds the footprint our community needs for employers and their families," said Mayor Marlon Coleman.
Ready. Set. Move. is a $10,000 incentive for home ownership to entice new talent to Muskogee. The City of Muskogee Foundation supported the Port's proposal to incentivize employees of Muskogee area businesses to build or purchase a home in Muskogee city limits. Companies can make applications for newly created positions or hard to fill positions. Wage and sector restrictions do apply.
"We have three applications meet the criteria since the program started," said Darla Heller, Port Muskogee workforce development. "This incentive, this community and these employers are exampling that talent recruitment and progress is being made in rural Oklahoma."
To learn more about the Ready. Set. Move incentive, contact Darla Heller with Port Muskogee at darla@muskogeeport.com.
