Some of the oldest graves at Fort Gibson National Cemetery will see new turf.
Workers finished re-sodding older parts of the cemetery late last week, National Cemetery Director Bill Rhoades said.
People can see the new sod when they attend the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday, he said.
"From years and years of mowing equipment running up and down the rows, it caused a washboarding effect, where the headstone was high because we can't get mowing equipment over it," Rhoades said. "And the area between the headstones gets sunken down from running heavy equipment over it for years and years."
He said the cemetery does turf renovation periodically throughout the cemetery. He said the turf renovation makes the graves look more level.
"Turf renovation means we're putting dirt in," he said. "We're leveling the ground off, getting rid of any sunken spots, eliminating the washboarding, then re-sodding everything and putting new sod down."
The latest work involved six of the cemetery's 36 sections. Sections 1-6 are located near the cemetery entrance.
"That's the first time that section's been done for quite some time," he said. "We don't have a lot of equipment in there. It's our original six sections, and we don't do a lot of burials."
Rhoades said cemetery contractors finished re-sodding two other other sections earlier this year.
"Right now, all of our sections are in pretty good shape," he said. "As they become more unsightly, we're going to say 'okay, it's time.'"
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has a special "Millennium" fund for such repairs within cemeteries, Rhoades said.
"This is a project that doesn't happen just at our facility. It happens across the nation," he said. "We were just on the list to spruce them up and make them look as they should. You'll really see the difference when you walk through them."
He said he expects the new grass to grow and fill in this spring.
"One of the concerns we have with the sod right now is that because we use Bermuda grass, it's all dormant," he said. "So this spring, we're hoping that everything comes out of dormancy and it grows the way it's supposed to."
He said contractors are responsible for ensuring the turf grows when it comes out of dormancy.
Several years ago, cemetery workers straightened and aligned each of the cemetery's 19,900-plus white headstones.
