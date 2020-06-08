With the city of Tahlequah and state of Oklahoma continuing to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, positive cases continue being reported.
Two recent cases have impacted community food service and the new Tahlequah Sports League. Briggs School posted on Facebook that administration was notified on Monday, June 8, that a food handler tested positive for COVID-19.
“Due to this incident, meal service has been suspended until further notice. Appropriate steps are being taken to minimize the impact of those involved. At this time, we do not have any reason to believe those who have participated in meal service are at risk of exposure. Due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that transmission could occur from touching objects or surfaces (food items, sacks),” stated the post.
Most comments on the school’s post were positive, offering prayers for those infected and praise for those assisting with the food service. Those with questions or concerns are asked to contact Briggs School at 918-456-4221.
Just days before the first pitch was to be thrown to open the new youth Tahlequah Sports League, board members were informed a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s concerning to the entire board, players, and everyone involved,” said Trae Ratliff, board president. “We thank you for not jumping ship. We pulled the team, and at least the first two games will be rescheduled.”
In a post on the TSL Facebook, board members stated they believe the exposure to other teams was likely minimal. There are over 500 children in the league.
The board has been in close contact with the child's coach, and those who had direct contact with the player have likely received a call or text. The team will not return until all players and coaches have been tested and undergone a 14-day quarantine. The facilities and equipment will be cleaned and sanitized, and schedules will be adjusted accordingly.
“We will continue as we normally would unless issues spark up. If that does happen, we’ll address those issues as they take place,” said Ratliff. “We will take each individual incident and address it.”
Those attending games at Anthis-Brennan Sports Complex or Phoenix Park are asked to bring their own chairs, wear masks, wash hands, and maintain social distancing. Sneeze guards have been installed at the concessions stands, and workers will wear masks and gloves. One employee has the sole responsibility of sanitizing tables, door handles, countertops, etc. Hand-washing stations will be available.
The Snack Monkey mobile application is available for the Anthis-Brennan site, and this allows people to order and pay on their phones. They get a text message when their order is ready so they don’t have to wait in line as long. The sidewalk will be marked for distancing near the concessions stands.
“We had great momentum going, but this gives a sense of hesitancy,” said Ratliff. “We will monitor every single incident that comes up. If it starts to get scary, the board will address it and come up with a game plan.”
Check it out
For more information on the Tahlequah Sports League, visit tahlequahsportsleague.com or call 918-822-1098.
