Woodall Public School administrators received notification Thursday, Aug. 27, that a student or staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff who were in close contact with this individual have been notified and placed on quarantine status, according to Superintendent Ginger Knight. Individuals on quarantine status will not be at school for 14 days.
“At this time, we do not have information that your child was in close contact with the positive individual. We are working directly with Cherokee County health officials on contact tracing, and will notify you if your child needs to quarantine,” said Knight in a letter to the community. “There is nothing more important to Woodall than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families. While we must protect the privacy of the person involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.”
Woodall Public School will continue to follow all coronavirus-related safety procedures, she said.
“As more cases are being confirmed across the state, including in our community, we must be vigilant,” said Knight.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Those who show these symptoms should contact a medical provider for advice. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Those with questions or concerns should contact Woodall School at 918-456-1581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.