Keys Public Schools administration received notification Saturday that a Keys Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19.
The students, faculty, and staff who were in close contact with the student have been notified and mandated to quarantine at home for 14 days, according to a notice posted by Superintendent Vol Woods. Students and staff who were not identified as being in close contact with the positive individual would not have received phone calls.
"There is nothing more important that the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families," said Woods. "It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathic and respectful to those affected."
For more information about Keys Public Schools, call 918-456-4501.
