The Town of Hulbert’s monthly meeting for Thursday evening was canceled due to a positive case of COVID-19.
“The Town of Hulbert has been notified that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus,” a social media post said. “Until further notice, the city office will be closed. There will not be staff in the office to answer phones at this time.”
The monthly meeting is canceled and all agenda items have been moved to December’s regularly scheduled meeting.
“The Town of Hulbert asks all citizens to please be patient at this time. The Town also asks all citizens to please wear a mask and follow all CDC guidelines to help stop the spread,” the post said.
Those needing to pay a utility bill or ticket can do so online at townofhulbertok.gov, or use the door drop.
To report an outage or a leak, call 918-772-2503 and stay online to be directed to an Hulbert Public Works Authority employee.
