City officials have confirmed that a lifeguard at Tahlequatics, the swimming pool complex, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The city of Tahlequah released a statement Wednesday afternoon, saying Tahlequatics will be temporarily closed to allow all employees to be tested for COVID-19 after the positive test was reported.
“The safety of the patrons and employees is top priority so Tahlequatics will remain closed until test results return and are negative," the statement said.
The complex employs about 16 lifeguards.
This story is developing.
