Possible arson

The Tahlequah and Woodall Fire Departments responded to a structure fire Thursday night at 193 E. Willis Road. Tahlequah Police officers are the ones who noticed the flames and called it in. TPD Fire Chief Ray Hammons said the house was vacant and they believe the fire was caused by arson. Firefighters were called to the same residences early Friday morning after the fire rekindled. There were no reports of injuries. Keri Thornton | Daily Press