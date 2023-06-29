From staff reports
‘
The search has ended for what was thought to be a body floating in the water in the Pettit Bay area of Lake Tenkiller, as law enforcement officials determined what was reported to be a body was actually floating debris.
Authorities were called to the area Wednesday evening, June 28, and began the search after it was reported someone saw a possible body floating in the lake.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop W Marine Enforcement Division out of Muskogee continued the search Thursday morning, June 29, and according to OHP officials, it was later determined to be a “false report” and the possible body was floating debris.
