The U.S. Postal Service and its employees are monitoring the COVID-19 situation and continuing to follow strategies and measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments.
The CDC, the World Health Organization, and the U.S. Surgeon General have indicated there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
“The Postal Service has so far experienced only minor operational impacts in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We do continue to have a temporary suspension of the guarantee on Priority Mail Express International destined for China and Hong Kong, which has been effective since Monday, Feb. 10, due to widespread airline cancellations and restrictions into this area,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Becky Hernandez. “In addition, customers may see delays in mail and packages destined to China as well as from China, as well as to and from European countries subject to restricted passenger airline travel. The Postal Service is undertaking all reasonable measures to minimize the impact to our customers.”
According to WHO, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions is low.
The CDC indicates there is currently no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. associated with imported goods.
“There is likely a very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets,” the CDC said.
UPS Chairman and CEO David Abney said the network planning and operations teams are experienced with adjusting to changes, and developed contingency plans to address disruptions.
“As this situation is evolving rapidly, we have created a web page with information on how UPS is responding to COVID-19 and tolls you can use during this time,” Abney said. “Our teams are working to continue to serve the supply chain needs of businesses during this time, while keeping our employees and customers safe.”
FedEx continues to make deliveries, though their arrival may take longer.
Tahlequah Post Mart co-owner Amanda Lamberson said her business is offering a business pick-up service. If businesses call or email by noon on any given day, Post Mart will pick up packages so those will be sent off by carriers.
Lamberson said Post Mart is open and operating on normal business hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.