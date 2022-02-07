OKLAHOMA – The U.S. Postal Service is asking customers to keep snow and ice cleared from their sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes to help postal carriers deliver the mail.
“Winter storms make mail delivery very challenging for our carriers,” said Julie Gosdin, USPS district manager. “Clearing a path to your mailbox will go a long way toward keeping our carriers safe and maintaining consistent delivery service.”
Postal customers who receive door mail delivery should ensure their sidewalks, steps, and access ways are kept safely clear of snow and ice. Customers receiving rural, curbside or centralized mailbox delivery should also pay special attention to having a safe and clear pathway to their mailbox.
Postal carriers will continue to do their best to deliver the mail, but when mailboxes and approaches to mailboxes are buried in snow and ice it can make it more difficult for carriers to make deliveries safely.
If mailboxes are blocked off and conditions are too difficult, postal carriers must consider safety and accessibility first. They are instructed to refrain from delivering to locations they deem too hazardous.
“We greatly appreciate the support of our customers in this effort,” said Gosdin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.