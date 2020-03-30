The U.S. Postal Service continues to follow safety measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health departments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The CDC, the World Health Organizations, and the U.S. Surgeon General said there is still no evidence COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
“We are encouraging healthy behaviors and protocols including frequent hand washing, use of sanitizers, and additional cleaning of work spaces, and are encouraging any employee who feels they are sick to stay home. We are offering liberal leave and have worked with our postal unions to temporarily expand leave options for our employees,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Becky Hernandez.
USPS is classified as an essential government service operation, which allows it to continue operations. With that, changes were made to ensure safe measures to employees and customers.
In Cherokee County, post office branches are located in Tahlequah, Hulbert,Cookson, Moodys, Park Hill, Peggs and Welling.
“To reduce health risks, we also are temporarily modifying customer signature capture procedures. While maintaining a safe, appropriate distance, employees will request the customer’s first initial and last name so the employee can enter the information on the electronic screen or hard copy items such as return receipts, PS Forms 3811 and 3829,” said Hernandez. “For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.”
For closed businesses, mail on the delivery route is returned to the delivery unit and held for 10 days under current policies.
“Customers can request a temporary hold for their mail up to 30 days. Caller Box customers should contact their local office to discuss how they will be handling the pickup of this volume. Any high-volume customer will be contacted to discuss pickup options as well,” the USPS said.
Social distancing signs will be placed on inner and outer lobby doors and customers are asked to limit the post office lobby to no more than 10 people at a time. They are also asking customers to keep a minimum of 6 feet between one another.
“Many post offices will have floor tape — 6 feet apart — in the queue line and at the retail counter to guide with this distancing,” Hernandez said.
According to WHO, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions is low.
The CDC indicates there is currently no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with imported goods and there have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. associated with imported goods.
Nevertheless, some health experts suggest that as with anything else, hand-washing follow the handling of packages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.