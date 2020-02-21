Post 135 vets receive Quilts of Valor

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 135 of Tahlequah presented Quilts of Valor to five veterans on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has a mission to cover service members touched by war with comforting and healing "quilts of valor."
Local veterans to receive quilts are: Jerry Sanders, Orvel Baldwin, Nick Davis, Dion Francis, and Wayman Ahdunko.
Quilts of Valor began in 2003 with a literal dream by founder Catherine Robert while her son Nat was deployed to Iraq.
"The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his wary demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter," said Robert. "Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The meaning of my dream was the quilt equals healing."
This year, the Broken Arrow organization has donated 73 quilts. The national organization donated 16,423 quilts in 2019. Since 2003 when Quilts of Valor started, 225,533 quilts have been donated.
