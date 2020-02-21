Post 135 vets receive Quilts of Valor

The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 135 of Tahlequah presented Quilts of Valor to five veterans on Thursday, Feb. 13. The veterans are, sitting from left: Jerry Sanders, Orvel Baldwin, Nick Davis, Dion Francis, and Wayman Ahdunko. Presenters are, standing from left: Stephanie Colvin, Auxiliary member and Sanders' daughter; Theresa Sanders, Auxiliary member; Lauren Davis, Auxiliary member and Davis' daughter; Nora Fields, Auxiliary member; and Aunane Ahdunko, Ahdunko's daughter.