As a part of Northeastern State University’s 2022 Symposium on the American Indian, Cherokee students had the opportunity to present their research through poster projects at the University Center ballroom on Friday, April 8.
Poster presenters represented researchers for the Center for Tribal Studies, as well as students in the Cherokee and Indigenous Studies program.
Among them were Amaiya Bearclaw and Trey Pritchett, who are mapping trees on campus.
“Our poster that we are presenting is for NSU tree-mapping. We are creating an interactive map to show the trees on campus and how they are connected, and the Cherokee cultural significance of them,” said Bearclaw.
The current map shows trees on the lot of the new College of Optometry. She is entering the trees in the i-Tree database, a peer-reviewed software suite from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service that provides rural and urban forestry analysis.
The project is also relevant to NSU because the campus is perennially recognized as a distinguished tree campus by the Tree Campus USA organization.
On the map, users will be able to learn how much oxygen each tree gives off, how tall they are, and how old they are. She and Pritchett are also informing the public on how each tree connects to Cherokee culture.
“We are tying them into what they are used for, like stickball sticks and kanuchi,” said Bearclaw.
Kanuchi is a Cherokee soup traditionally made from hickory nuts, which grow on trees present on campus. Contemporarily, Cherokees also make the dish from other kinds of nuts.
“You want good, clean nuts. If you have a hole in them, it suggests there is a worm in there, and you want to throw that out,” said Pritchett.
To make kanuchi, nuts are ground into a pulp with tools that resemble a mortar and pestle.
“You take the nuts and make a ball out of them. You take that, and you boil it in water, and you sift it once or twice. You just want the soup. You don’t want the nuts,” said Pritchett.
Some add hominy to the soup for starch and fiber. Kanuchi is now considered a delicacy, but traditionally, he described it as “poor man’s food.”
“When meat or fish were low, you’d turn to nuts, plants, and vegetables,” he said.
Renee Martin is an education major who presented her poster on the anatomy of the human eye and its capability to view colors as it relates to art. Like Bearpaw and Pritchett, Martin is a researcher for the Center for Tribal Studies.
“I research anything that is science-related that will aid anyone. I want to help other people, so I wanted to research something that is a little out of the box,” she said.
Martin didn’t grow up around her Cherokee culture, so when she decided to attend NSU, she saw it as a chance to immerse herself in her tribal community. In her studies, she has come to the conclusion that it is important for Indigenous peoples to better understand the hard sciences.
“I do think it is important for Cherokees students to experience science, and I think a lot of funding in science and art are important because a lot of science and art cross paths. I use science a lot when I’m teaching art,” said Martin.
She said understanding science helps Cherokees to also understand art, and how to improve it.
For her poster, she introduced color theory and how humans use their brains to take in light and interpret color.
“I want to debunk the gender stereotype that women can see color better than men. My hypothesis is that you need training to see color, and a lot of times in society, women are more exposed to different color identification,” said Martin.
Making exceptions for those that experience diseases relating to the eye, she has observed that women tend to articulate color better than men, possibly because socially, women use makeup and make more decisions on interior design. However, these are socialized tendencies that do not have bearing on the anatomy of the eye.
She plans to use surveys to better understand the ability of people to distinguish and identify colors.
