Court proceedings have been postponed for the 10th time in Cherokee County District Court for a group of individuals accused of trafficking approximately 1,480 pounds of marijuana after their commercial license was deactivated.
The aggravated drug-trafficking charge was filed on Dec. 28, 2021, against Kachai Lee, 39, and Gaonhia Xiong, 49, of Hulbert; and Brainy Xiong, 22, and Kongmeng Xiong, 57, both of Sterling Heights. Charges were filed against Blia Xiong, 34, Madison Heights, Michigan, on Jan. 7, 2022.
According to the affidavit, multiple authorities executed a search warrant at a Hulbert residence on Nov. 12, 2021, when Gaonhia, Brainy, Kongmeng, and Lee were reportedly living. Officers found drying marijuana hanging from ropes inside two garages on the property, along with “numerous cardboard boxes" filled with marijuana in the living room and kitchen.
Court documents indicate Gaonhia told authorities they had an active Oklahoma commercial cannabis license; however, law enforcement found the license was deactivated Sept. 22, 2021.
According to reports, authorities also found three small plastic baggies containing a hard, brown substance; a piece of tinfoil containing a white substance; a plastic bag containing a wet, white substance; a bucket containing marijuana buds; and individually bagged marijuana, digital scales, and marijuana plants.
Previously convicted of larceny of a motor vehicle in California in 2018, Lee was also charged with possession of a firearm after former felony conviction after the defendant was discovered to have a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun. He reportedly told authorities the shotgun was used for hunting.
Gaonhia is represented by attorney B.J. Baker, while the other four defendants are represented by attorney Rex Earl Starr, of Stilwell, according to court documents.
The defendants are scheduled to appear before Judge Joshua C. King at 9 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2023.
