Northeastern State University will welcome high school juniors, seniors and transfer students Saturday, Nov. 6 to experience what the campus has to offer during RiverHawk Rally.
During the event, students will have the opportunity to tour the campus and residence halls to learn more about life at NSU.
Additionally, attendees will be able to talk with professors about different degrees and majors as well as meet with current NSU students who represent the numerous clubs and student organizations on campus.
Financial aid, admissions, student life and other departments will also have presentations throughout the event.
Students in attendance will receive a free NSU T-shirt and lunch will be provided for them and their guests.
Attendance will also earn students the chance to win scholarships and giveaways as well as free admission to the NSU football game also happening Nov. 6.
Each student interested in participating should complete their own registration to attend. To register for RiverHawk Rally or to learn more about the event, visit https://offices.nsuok.edu/admissions/RiverHawkRally.aspx.
