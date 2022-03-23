'Potholes aren't partisan'; former mayor says locals should seek office

Jason Nichols says getting involved in the community and running local office is important, and he should know about that.
The Northeastern State University political science instructor and former Tahlequah mayor addressed the public March 23 on Zoom in a series called "Let's Talk About It." In it, Nichols gave his background as a local politician, and explained how to run for office. He said that while most people follow presidential and U.S. congressional races, local races have just as much impact on the day-to-day lives of everyday people.
To get involved, it is important to first know where service is needed.
"You talk to the city hall and talk about it to the clerk, who handles this kind of thing. They have a list of all kinds of committees where people can serve," he said.
While criteria vary from city to city, to run for elected office, a candidate needs to be a resident of the ward in which he or she is running, or in the city for at-large districts.
Many local races go uncontested, and every now and then, it is very difficult to fill all positions.
"There is a need for people who are willing to go out and do the hard work it takes to keep the community functioning. Anyone who has the smallest bit of spare time can sign up and provide it," he said.
There are misconceptions about those who run for office, too.
"A lot of people think that running for a local office, you are doing it as a Democrat or a Republican. Most of the [municipal] races in Oklahoma are nonpartisan. You don't have to worry about those kinds of considerations," he said. "Potholes aren't partisan."
Nichols started his service by working as a city employee. He felt there were things in Tahlequah that could be improved, so he ran for Tahlequah City Council. He served for six years, then left his office after winning the mayoral race.
"There is no reason to be afraid of running," he said. "People will help you with the technical stuff. They will get you through the election period."
Another difference between local elections and state or federal elections is that the local election season does not drag out for months, and local elections require less money.
Those who want to shell out thousands of dollars for campaign materials can do so, but the only absolute cost to run for office is a $200 filing fee to get on the ballot.
"The great thing is that in a local election, you can knock on doors," he said.
Those who want to pay for swag can run a small fundraiser with people who believe in their ideas," he said. "You can spend as much as you want."
Get involved
Although there are no municipal elections here in 2022, several Cherokee County offices are up for grabs. To inquire, contact the Cherokee County Election Board at 918-456-2261.
