Tahlequah Public Library patrons dug into pliable clay to create and design their own pinch pots at the Tahlequah Public Library this week.
Jerilyn Willie, a library clerk, hosted the event and oversaw the activity. Willie said this was the third pinch pot workshop she has held at the library, but it was the first session involving a make ‘n’ take craft. It did not require previous registration nor was it structured as a regular class.
“A big part of our summer reading program is all of the different events we host over the summer,” said Willie. “We love being able to host activities for everyone during the hot months.”
Pam Kasey attended the workshop with her great nephew, Kash Inman, 8. Kasey said one of the reasons they took part in the craft exercise was that they were trying to stay entertained and escape the heat. Kasey said she hoped Kash was able to learn and brush up on following instructions.
The workshop had 31 participants, all of whom created small, tilted pinch pots using Crayola air dry clay and stamps to add more designs.
“I expected maybe 10 people to show up in person, but I never imagined having such a big turnout,” said Willie. “I want to thank everyone who showed up and had a good time. Our programs only work when the community is involved. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for some upcoming events, including a ribbon skirt workshop, how-to puckertoe moccasins, and many more before the year ends.”
Caitlin John, another attendee, said she was at the workshop with her niece, Bridgete VanFleet, 6, and nephew, Isaac VanFleet, 8. She has taken both to several library crafts and activities.
“I love teaching them new things and new experiences,” said John. “They see a lot of cool stuff with their parents, but just getting to do this with them was really, really amazing. I’m pretty blessed to get to spend time with them.”
John said she believes the craft helped young participants with their fine motor skills and creativity.
Willie said the workshop was originally intended for kids and teenagers, but many adults and parents also participated in making their own pieces.
All ages can create the titled pinch pots, Willie said, especially since traditionally, the items were created by children to help build up hand dexterity.
“Making something with your own hands is such an invigorating experience because it never needs to be perfect,” said Willie. “I hope our patrons are able to take a look at their pieces and remember how much fun it is to work with their own creativity.”
Check it out
The Tahlequah Public Library’s next Make ‘n’ Take activity will be Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m.
