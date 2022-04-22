Novice horticulturists learned how to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty when the Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education held a workshop on container gardening Friday, April 22.
Colton Cantrell, agriculture educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County, offered his knowledge to about 20 attendees on gardening for tomato plants.
He explained that various vegetables are ideal for planting in a container garden: broccoli, carrots, cucumber, eggplants, green beans, green onions, peppers, spinach, squash and tomatoes.
“To“The one thing I like about tomatoes is you have variety," Cantrell said. "There re so many different kinds of tomatoes out there and they all grow differently.”
Tomatoes need at least eight to 10 hours of sunlight a day, and Cantrell said a place in the home that gets sunlight 90 percent of the day is ideal.
“Don’t overfertilize. I think this could be pushed differently because it's in a container. I think you’d have to give them more fertilization because you don’t have it coming from the soil,” he said.
Fertilizer should be replaced every three to four weeks with plants in containers.
When it comes to watering a tomato plant in a container, Cantrell said it will trickle down and leave the plant dry.
“Your ground moisture will hold a lot more, but in a bucket, it’s going to run out. We have to keep these tomatoes watered but now, you don’t want to overwater them, because then you’re going to drown the plant,” said Cantrell.
An attendee asked how to tell if they’ve under- or overwatered tomatoes. Cantrell said a good way to determine if the plant is getting adequate water is to stick a finger in the soil. If the soil is too muddy, that means the plant is overwatered. The plan needs water if the soil is dry. If there is too much water in a container garden, the roots of the plants will suffocate.
“Tomatoes strive for calcium, and that’s their go-to. If you’re picking tomatoes and you’re having this, you’re either not getting enough water, or you need a lot more calcium in your bucket,” he said.
The No. 1 problem local experts are seeing with tomato plants is the early blight, an infection that starts at the bottom of the plant with leaf spotting and yellowing.
“It comes through the leaves, and if you see a plant with these, you do not want to buy it,” said Cantrell.
Gardeners should never plant tomatoes within the root system of a walnut tree because the plant will wither and die. That particular tree produces juglone, a toxic substance that kills the plant.
Cantrell moved onto tomato plants and bugs and described steps gardeners can take to ease the pest problem. A spider mite lives on the undersides of leaves in plants, and just two of those can kill up to 200 plants in a single garden.
“Lots of people nowadays are using non-chemical sprays to kill them, and they figured out that is the best way,” he said.
Tomato hornworms are another pesky insect, but Cantrell said those aren’t as bad as the spider mite.
“Anyone can see a caterpillar, and the good thing about these is, you can grab them and get rid of them,” He said.
The stink bug causes cloudiness on the tomato due its feeding punctures. Debbie Oxford told Cantrell she uses yellow cornmeal to help her plants with various problems.
“Some of those home remedies are the best I’ve learned, and a lot of them don’t cost anything,” said Cantrell.
The group then moved outside, where they drilled holes in the bottom of 5-gallon buckets, and planted tomatoes.
Soil was provided by Elephant Rock Garden Supply and Park Hill OHCE group supplied the plants.
