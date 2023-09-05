Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 670 IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST ARKANSAS BENTON CARROLL CRAWFORD MADISON WASHINGTON AR IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHEROKEE MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE SEQUOYAH IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA ADAIR CRAIG CREEK DELAWARE MAYES NOWATA OKMULGEE OTTAWA ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA HASKELL MCINTOSH PITTSBURG THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, BENTONVILLE, BERRYVILLE, CLAREMORE, EUFAULA, EUREKA SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, GROVE, HUNTSVILLE, JAY, MCALESTER, MIAMI, MUSKOGEE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PRYOR, ROGERS, SALLISAW, SAPULPA, SPRINGDALE, STIGLER, STILWELL, TAHLEQUAH, TULSA, VAN BUREN, VINITA, AND WAGONER.