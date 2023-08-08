Construction continues on sidewalk projects around Tahlequah, but work along the highly congested Downing Street is set to come to a close by the end of the month.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is nearing completion of a project to add sidewalks along either side of East Downing Street from the Casey’s gas station, east to Bliss Avenue.
The project, part of the ODOT’s Pedestrian Improvement Plan, also adds pedestrian crossings to all four sides of the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82. While the project has not caused any significant road shutdowns, closures of Downing Street’s outer lanes has caused some traffic congestion. In late June, T.J. Gerlach, an ODOT public information officer, said the work was about 45 days from completion.
However, due to “unforeseen delays” and problems with the weather, the project has taken a little bit longer to finish. Mills Leslie, public information manager at ODOT, said the construction’s project engineer was confident the work would be finished by the end of August 2023. Leslie said weather has also created issues for other ODOT projects across the state.
The intersections of Downing Street and Cedar Avenue, as well as Downing Street and Water Avenue, are also seeing upgrades to its stoplights. As the city posted to its Facebook page in June, the stoplights at these intersections hung too low and are being replaced with new lights on actual poles. This project is a collaboration between the city of Tahlequah and the Cherokee Nation.
Elsewhere in town, the city of Tahlequah is working other sidewalk projects to improve connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.
“The city is putting sidewalks in different locations and that will be ongoing all year,” said Tahlequah Street Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris.
Harris said this includes several projects around the city’s schools. The plan is to link schools to main thoroughfares like Muskogee Avenue and Choctaw Street with sidewalks to allow safe access routes for students.
The city of Tahlequah also received federal funding to construct a sidewalk along U.S. Highway 62 from the South Muskogee and State Highway 51 Bypass to the South Muskogee and Southridge Road/Nancy Ward Drive intersection. This award of $1,123,858 was part of the ODOT’s Transportation Alternatives Program, which is mostly funded with Federal Highway Administration dollars.
