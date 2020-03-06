Anyone who has spent time in a hospital is aware there are no ordinary days for a nurse.
Practical Nursing students at Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah have almost finished their training, with only 104 days left until graduation – and they are experiencing that reality firsthand.
ICTC students who complete the Practical Nursing program typically have employers waiting for them once they graduate. Renee Sherrill, Practical Nursing instructor, said all ICTC students find jobs. In fact, they usually have to narrow down their selection, as they might receive multiple offers just days after they become licensed practical nurses.
“If they want a job, they can find it without any problem,” said Sherrill. “They are so needed that we get phone calls all the time from facilities. We have some facilities that come here and say, ‘We need them as soon as you can get them out the door.’”
Before students can work in a health facility, they must be admitted into the nursing program. Participants must be 18 years old, and if they’ve taken the ACT in the past five years, they must have scored a minimum of 18 on the math and reading portions. Otherwise, they can take the Test of Essential Academic Skills exam. Sherrill said applicants’ work histories are also considered, and ICTC uses a point system.
“So if they score higher on the ACT, they get more points,” she said. “If they’ve got certifications in health care or have worked in health care, that would give them points. Or if they’ve taken classes in health care, that would give them points. Then we look at their overall GPA.”
The school admits 24 people a year, and it currently has 20 in its PN program, which takes 11 months to complete. Students who are already Certified Nurse Assistants typically skip July and join the other students in August and remain in the classroom until November, when they start getting a taste of clinical settings a day or two a week.
“In the fall, we’re not as heavy with clinical,” said Sherrill. “Once January hits, we’re in the classroom two days a week, then we’re in the hospital three days a week. So we’re trying to get them experiences in different departments.”
In clinical settings, students administer IVs, give injections, and dispense medications. They also get to see how departments work, like the ER, obstetrics, pediatrics, surgery and more. They have clinical at Northeastern Health Systems, W.W. Hastings Hospital, Cherokee County Nursing Center, and Go Ye Village.
“Our program is a little different than an RN program,” said Sherrill. “Their last 120 hours are one-on-one with the nurse who's working. They work side-by-side with them for 120 hours to complete the program. So they get the hands-on life of a nurse from start to finish. If [the nurses are] doing 12-hour shifts, they do 12-hour shifts.”
The traditional route to practical nursing can be expensive. Tuition at four-year universities can exceed the cost of a PN program at ICTC, which is around $6,800. Financial aid is available, and many students pursue further education. All participants have a similar goal, but many took different paths to find the ICTC Practical Nursing program. Some have families, are single mothers, or have other jobs.
“I went to the health science class for nurse aid about 20 years ago here, and we didn’t get the opportunities they’re getting now,” said Jennifer Roberson. “That’s why I came back. I work from home, so I’m able to work and come to school every day.”
Jaci Richardson joined the program because her mother is a nurse. But it didn’t hurt that ICTC recruits students out of high school, and Richardson noticed the high success rate.
“Vo-tech would come to school and they would recruit us. I just kind of kept it in the back of my mind after I graduated," she said.
Prioritizing limited time wisely is one of the biggest challenges for nurses in training. With multiple tests a week and having to take care of her children, Kaytlin Valdez said time management is tough.
“You only get four absences, so you have to manage when you do take an absence,” Valdez said. “I feel like this does prepare you for work, because you only get so many sick days, so you have to have backup plans, and backups for the backup plans.”
A nurse must be adept at critical thinking and addressing problems quickly. Sherrill said students must condense the information they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it to real-world tasks.
“Nursing is its own animal,” she said. “You can have two patients with the same blood pressure, who weigh about the same, and give them the same medication, and they’ll both respond differently."
While the curriculum and hand-on hours might be demanding, most students can become nurses in less than 365 days, making decent wages – $15 to $16 an hour in Cherokee County. Valdez said the program is “intense and in-depth,” but she enjoys it and understands the benefits.
“It doesn’t matter how old you are or how young you are, you can still go back to school,” she said.

The application deadline for ICTC's next Practical Nursing program is April 6. For more information, visit ictctech.com or call 918-456-2594.
