Practice, safety measures make canoeing more pleasurable

For those that want a rewarding way to traverse rivers and lakes with friends and family, canoeing may be one of the best options.
As opposed to kayaking, canoeing is regularly done with two or more people in the boat, although there are still single-rower canoes called solo canoes.
When entering and loading a canoe, do not place a load inside the canoe until it is partially in the water. Along with this, pack the heavy items in the middle to make the center of gravity stay in the middle of the canoe.
When in a two-person canoe, the front rower, known as the bowman, gives directions and instructs the rower in the back, known as the sternman. The sternman is responsible for steering the ship and the bowman is more responsible for basic paddling.
When paddling, the sternman and bowman should always paddle on opposite sides of each other, unless a very sharp turn is coming up or there is another urgent emergency. Paddlers should also be in sync to ensure a smooth ride.
When trying to turn, the sternman should make a J shape in the water. If turning left, the J shape should be on the left side and vice versa.
Canoeing can be a very fun and enjoyable activity with a friend or loved one, but it is very important to always practice safety. Rollovers happen quite often and canoers must be prepared to deal with them.
Mark Genaux is an experienced canoer. He and his wife regularly practice what to do in the event of a rollover.
"My wife paddles up front; I paddle in the rear," said Genaux. "We practice rollover recoveries in our pool at the beginning of each season."
Along with this, canoers should always wear a properly fitting life jacket in the event that they fall in the water.
In the event of a rollover, it is important to keep calm and not panic. Ensure that the load of the canoe is still fastened in, and attempt to steer the canoe to the closest shore. If canoeing in the river, do not try to fight a heavy current. Wait it out until the current is more manageable.
Genaux recalls a story where a couple panicked after a rollover and he and his wife had to rescue them.
"There was a couple rowing through some tunnels and they rolled over because the bowman freaked out over the spiders in the tunnel," said Genaux. "We felt sorry for them because neither knew how to recover or what they had to do. We latched onto them and kept their canoe stationary with our mushroom anchor while they used our bailout pump to recover their canoe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.