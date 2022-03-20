LENEXA, Kansas – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week announced the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation is expected to be awarded $489,155 grant to establish lower-emission diesel projects to upgrade their municipal fleet. The tribal nation plans to replace two, inefficient larger engine vehicles; a municipal, short-haul dump truck; and a fire department water tanker.
Nationally, 12 tribal and insular area assistance agreements are expected to be awarded totaling $5.4 million in grant funding as part of the Diesel Emissions Reduction program, which funds projects to clean up the nation’s legacy fleet of diesel engines.
“The Biden administration continues to work with tribal nations across the country to replace or upgrade older, higher-polluting diesel engines, making important progress in reducing pollution and advancing environmental justice across the country,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “With an unprecedented $5 billion investment in low- and zero-emission school buses from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law coming soon for communities across the country, this is only the beginning.”
The DERA program is prioritizing projects that help achieve the goals of President Biden’s Justice40 initiative, which aims to ensure federal agencies deliver at least 40% of benefits from certain investments to underserved communities.
Older diesel engines emit more air pollutants, such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, than newer diesel engines. These pollutants are linked to a range of serious health problems, including asthma, lung and heart disease, other respiratory ailments, and premature death. The projects include replacing municipal trucks, marine engines used in fishing vessels, generators used for energy production in tribal villages; and adding four new electric school buses. Tribal projects will occur in areas across the country.
Recognizing that tribes and insular areas have various administrative, technical, and financial considerations that other DERA National Grant program applicants may not, EPA established a separate funding opportunity with flexibilities to address the unique considerations of tribal and insular area applicants. In 2021, EPA offered the first DERA Tribal and Insular Area Request for Applications (RFA) with no mandatory cost share. Although funds were competed under a single RFA, tribal applicants only competed against tribal applicants, and insular areas only competed against other insular area applicants. The 2021 competitive process saw more tribal application submissions than in any previous year, with 15 completely new tribal applicants.
The DERA Tribal and Insular Area Grants program gives priority to projects that achieve significant reductions in diesel emissions and exposure in areas designated as having poor air quality. Priority for funding is given to projects that address the needs and concerns of local communities; those that use partnerships to leverage additional resources and expertise to advance the goals of the project; and those that can demonstrate the ability to promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.
For more information on the RFA and related documents, visit EPA’s Tribal and Insular Area Grants: DERA page. For more information on the DERA program, visit EPA’s DERA Funding page.
