Norwood School pre-enrollment for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten will take place May 3-4 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-kindergartners must be 4 years old and kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023.
Students must have immunization records, a birth certificate, Social Security Number, and if applicable, a CDIB card. Classes are all day and a before- and after-school program is offered. Call the school at 918-478-3092 to set up different times if the aforementioned does not work.
