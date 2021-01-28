Cherokee County voting Precinct 8, normally at the Grand River Dam Authority Scenic Rivers Building, will move to the Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department, 20385 E. Steely Hollow Road, for the Feb. 9 election.
Currently, this is a temporary change as GRDA is remodeling the builind, according to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell.
For more information on upcoming elections, sample ballots, find poll locations, and more, visit okvoterportal.okelections.us.
