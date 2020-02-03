We have had an exciting year so far in prekindergarten!
We are hosting a Family Literacy Night Thursday, Feb. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. We will have several activities, games, and useful information available for families. Our Spring Book Fair will also be open during this event.
We will hold our Art Show at Sequoyah soon. There will be two winners chosen from each class to compete in the Cherokee County Art Show. The Cherokee County Art Show displays work from all schools in Cherokee County.
The students at Sequoyah are looking forward to our field trip to the Oklahoma Aquarium in April. This will not only be the first bus ride for most of these students, but they will also get to see and learn about all different types of sea life that we don’t get to see every day. This trip will be the conclusion to an ocean unit that students will be learning about in class.
Enrollment for pre-K for next year has started. Enrollment packets are available at Sequoyah and at the Board of Education. Pre-K Round Up will be April 14, 8-11 a.m. and 12:30-3:30 p.m., and also on April 21, 3-7 p.m. A complete enrollment packet must be turned in to the Board of Education in order to receive an appointment for Pre-K Round Up.
Coming up on May 15, we will have our Pre-K Promotion Celebration. This is a ceremony where each student is celebrated as they are promoted to kindergarten. We are so proud of how much these students have grown this year and can’t wait to see the great things they will do in the future!
Leon Ashlock is superintendent of the Tahlequah I-35 School District.
