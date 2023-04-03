A preliminary hearing scheduled to take place last week in a drug-trafficking case has been reset to the end of April after the defendant was released to federal hold.
Charges were filed against Luis Edwardo Palacios Garcia, 33, Tahlequah, on Dec. 9, 2022, in Cherokee County District Court, after authorities found more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.
The defendant also reportedly slapped his girlfriend in the face and threatened to burn her house down with her and her child inside.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, authorities responded to a domestic assault and battery call on Fox Street that occurred on Nov. 16, 2022, when the victim said Garcia had slapped her and left as she was calling the police.
The victim reportedly told police the suspect came home and started going through her phone, became upset and accused her of cheating on him. The defendant then allegedly slapped the victim and began throwing objects.
She then reported Garcia began looking for his identification, and while he was attempting to find it, he allegedly threatened to burn the house down with her and her child inside.
According to police reports, it was discovered that Garcia had an outstanding National Crime Information Center warrant. Later that day, authorities went back to the residence, where they found the suspect sitting inside his vehicle. The victim reported to police Garcia threw a bag into the yard prior to their arrival. Police located the bag and found it to contain approximately 50.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Garcia’s bond was set at $100,000 and on Dec. 20, 2022, he pleaded not guilty to trafficking in illegal drugs, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence.
Garcia is scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King at 9 a.m. on April 26. He is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis.
