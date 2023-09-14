A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local man accused of kidnapping his spouse, after he just received a 10-year suspended sentence earlier this year for choking her.
Charges of kidnapping, domestic abuse assault and battery, and obstructing an officer were filed against Jeremiah Eric Cottrell, 39, Gore, on Aug. 10, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court.
The charge of domestic assault and battery by strangulation was filed against the defendant on Nov. 9, 2022, and he pleaded guilty on March 30, 2022. He received a 10-year suspended sentence.
In the kidnapping case, Cottrell received a $25,000 bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance on Aug. 15, 2023.
The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. The defendant is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
