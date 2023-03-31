A Cherokee County man accused of trafficking more than 20 grams of methamphetamine waived his preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court last week.
According to reports, while serving a search warrant on Morgan Street in Tahlequah on Nov. 14, 2022, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon Dean Scott, 36, after discovering the drug and a “glasses case and baggies used to hold meth” in his possession.
On Dec. 20, 2022, Scott pleaded not guilty to the charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, which were filed against the defendant on Nov. 28, 2022.
The defendant waived the preliminary hearing on March 22 before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
Scott is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
He is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. before District Judge Doug Kirkley.
