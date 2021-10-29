Preparation for winter weather starts at home

As early as next week, a cold front is heading towards the Central United States, and according to AccuWeather, Oklahoma is slated to drop below freezing for the first time this season. These reports are reminding homeowners that now is the time to winterize their homes.
Residents who winterize their homes can save money from their heating bill, as well as from the damage that freezing temperatures can cause on pipes. According to Christian Cruz, a sales associate from Tahlequah Lumber, there are lots of things that homeowners can do to prepare themselves for subfreezing temperatures.
One of the quickest fixes that homeowners can do is to purchase outdoor faucet caps, which typically run about $3. Users place the Styrofoam attachment onto faucets, taps, or spigots to protect them from the cold.
"That's the first thing you want to go for," said Cruz. "Most of these frost-free hydrants will have a shutoff. If you have any slight leaks, water will expand and freeze into the house. This is the cheapest option. It's basic protection if you have an outdoor faucet."
It is also important to check seals on windows and doors. During the spring and fall months, filling gaps is not as essential to maintaining the internal house temperature. During the cold months, homeowners can save money by investing in weather stripping.
"When it comes to weather stripping a door, there are lots of options," said Cruz
Some weather stripping slides under the door. Other stripping snaps into the door frame. If a door isn't frequently used, it may be enough to install an under door draft stopper. Homeowners can also use rubber door edge sealing strips, which cushion the door and give it a tight seal.
Cruz also suggests using an insulation bag for unused air conditioning units.
"For air conditioners, there's bags that go over them. If [air conditioners] are not heating and cooling ones, then you want to wrap a bag around them. Otherwise, you are going to have a constant draft coming through there," he said.
Many older houses in Cherokee County only have single-pane windows, which let the cold in the house.
Purchasing double-pane windows can be expensive, so he recommends window film, which is a sheet of plastic that creates a thin layer of air between the window and the inside of the house.
For those living in trailers, freezing temperatures are of particular concern because of the damage that it does to pipes. Pipe insulation under the crawlspace is a must, because leaving them exposed can cause them to crack.
Pipe insulation looks like pool noodles that wrap around them to keep them insulated. For pipes that need a little extra heat, Cruz recommends heat tape.
"I'm not sure why they call it heat tape. It's a cord that has heating elements around it. You'll wrap that around your pipe, and it will make contact and heat up specific parts of the pipe. We have that for different lengths. If you have a water supply coming into the house, wrap it with that to make sure that it isn't freezing coming from the ground," he said.
It is also important to know what kind of pipes the house uses. PVC pipes crack when they freeze. PEX pipes expand and contract when they freeze and unfreeze. Users can blast a PEX pipe with heat to keep fluid running.
In rural Cherokee County, many residents live off of well water. During the winter snap from February, many well houses froze, which caused pipes to crack. At that time, many came into Tahlequah Lumber to purchase heat lamps, which they set up in their well houses.
"I know a lot of people during the cold snap that had their houses freeze because of not being proactive on this," said Cruz. "Around Briggs and Welling, you'll see a lot of that. If we don't get as cold of a snap, it won't happen. But if we get -13 degrees, it will freeze solid. A heating lamp will keep them flowing."
It is also important to make sure that furnaces are working properly. Many residents are using pellet stoves this year, as the cost of wood has gone up. Currently, Tahlequah Lumber is selling pallets of wood pellets - one ton - for $275, which makes them competitive with ricks of wood.
Cruz has observed that many are purchasing smokers this year. As the weather cools, it is important to take time to relax and enjoy the colder months.
"They are popular in the winter. People like to see the smoke coming off the smoker in the cold," he said.
This year, he expects many residents to enjoy smoked turkey in a well-insulated home for Thanksgiving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.