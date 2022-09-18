The Cherokee County Conservation District will present a prescribed fire planning workshop Sept. 26.
The event was rescheduled to accommodate experts who will provide a hands-on learning opportunity for landowners interested in implementing this best management practice.
Prescribed fires promote healthy ecosystems by reducing thick vegetation and returning nutrients to the soil.
The free workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue until about 3:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided for participants during a break from noon-1 p.m.
A demonstration burn is planned that afternoon with weather permitting. More details about the workshop will be provided upon registration.
Anyone interested in learning more about prescribed burns must register for the workshop by calling the Cherokee County Conservation District at 918-456-1924, extension 3, or email cherokeeccd@conservation.ok.gov.
