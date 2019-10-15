The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Northeastern Health System, 1400 E. Downing St.
Community members can drive by and drop off unused or expired prescription drugs at the front of NHS. Permanent drop-off boxes are also at the Tahlequah Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
This event is sponsored by the Tahlequah BEST Community Coalition, Northeastern State University Police, and Northeastern Health System.
