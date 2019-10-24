Using a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum hosted the Disaster Planning, Recovery, and Resilience workshop Wednesday and Thursday.
"We are so thankful we got the National Endowment for the Humanities grant," said Ernestine Berry, JHCCM director. "It helps everyone - not just us, but everyone in the region. It's an opportunity for organizations to learn."
The organizations represented Wednesday were the United Keetoowah Band JHCCM, Cherokee Heritage Center, Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library, Muscogee Creek Nation Cultural and History Department, and the Five Civilized Tribes Museum.
Rebecca Elder, principal of Rebecca Elder Cultural Heritage Preservation out of Austin, Texas, led the first day of the workshop.
She introduced attendees to types of emergencies; the planning process and team needed for a recovery plan; how to create and implement a plan; health and safety after an emergency; how to assess damage; and salvage techniques.
The first part of emergency preparation is to develop a disaster team. Then there is deciding what type of plan is needed, assessing risks, writing and distributing the plan, and getting employees to use it.
Elder explained how to salvage various types of articles the institutions may have, such as books, papers, photos, textiles, wooden furniture and artifacts, ceramics and stone, metal, and natural history specimens.
"We need to safely assess the damage, and when to do the recovery work or hire someone to do it," said Elder, who has been in conservation for 20 years. "The goal is to keep things from growing mold so they can be conserved or digitized later."
She said safety is part of the first response.
"Disasters are dirty and messy and have a lot of health hazards," said Sutton.
She encouraged the use of protective gear, such as gloves and respirators.
As a hands-on exercise, Elder had attendees break into groups to do a mock wet salvage. This involved retrieving materials - books, papers, cassette tapes, photographs, videotapes, CDs, and more - from large garbage cans of water. Berry had been soaking the items for hours.
"The materials we're killing are not collection materials," said Elder of the salvage exercise. "Everything reacts differently. Silver gelatin photos hold up well in water; coated paper, not so well. The books are a varying degree of wetness."
Each group had a team leader and a safety officer. They all had disaster recovery example plans and scenarios to work from. They were to take each item out, decide if it could be immediately thrown out, and then learn techniques to dry it out or pack it to be transported. Elder encouraged the participants to document everything thrown out, as well as keep tracking lists of what would be packed.
Rubber snakes and cockroaches were also in the cans.
"They represent live things that could have come in during the disaster," said Elder. "It may help them reassess their plan."
Ashley Stoddard, historical specialist in archives and special collections at NSU's John Vaughan Library, said it was her first time doing a hands-on salvage with water.
"I've had it explained, but I didn't understand until doing it," said Sutton.
The NSU library was one of the partners for Paving the Way: Green Country's Cultural & Preservation Initiative, and Blain McLain, archive assistant, said they will be partnering for other events, such as this workshop.
"We definitely utilize stuff like this," he said. "We've had a couple of leaks and I've had to freeze and stabilize a small amount of things. We mainly deal with mold."
Sarah Sutton, a consultant with Sustainable Museums out of Tacoma, Washington, was to lead the second workshop day Thursday.
"We want to find a way to recover and thrive even better than before and help the community," she said. "The climate is going to change our needs to respond to the needs in the community. What is going to happen in Tahlequah? Are museums, as a network, working together to help communities?"
Thursday morning, Sutton was to present an examination of what other museums have done to prepare for disasters.
"Museums exist for the health and resilience of communities, not just to care for things and keep them in a locked room," she said.
The John Hair center is a great example of living history, according to Sutton, who has worked in and with museums for 30 years.
She would lead the group in conversations using systems thinking.
"We are trained in school with linear thinking. The environment and weather and society are really systems instead of straight lines," said Sutton. "It requires a group to think together instead of relying on one person's brain to figure it out."
Sutton hopes to have the group access what institutions already have to offer the community, and what they can do, depending on the types of disasters or other events. She said the JHCCM joined the Museums for Paris coalition in June 2017, and is a signatory to the We Are Still In declaration, which is in response to the Paris Agreement dealing with climate change.
"John Hair was not only one of the earliest ones, but the first Native American museum to partner," said Sutton.
She was impressed with the representation from the regional institutions, especially that some had more than one person attending the workshops.
"It's wonderful. It's hard to bring a message when it's just yourself with the knowledge," she said.
Cherokee Heritage Center Curator Callie Chunestudy was at Wednesday's workshop with three others from CHC. Multiple staff members were attending so they could then coordinate with different departments, such as maintenance and board staff. She said they are fully inventorying all collections and archives.
"There are a lot of resources I didn't know were available to us. We have a disaster plan, but it needs to be updated," said Chunestudy. "This is beneficial overall."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.