For a tribe with a history like the Cherokee Nation’s, years' worth of important artifacts, documents and art pieces require substantial protection.
Last year, ownership of the Cherokee Heritage Center was transferred from the Cherokee National Historical Society to Cherokee Nation. As part of the Cherokee Heritage Center Act, the historical society dissolved and transferred all its assets, collections and historical documents to the tribe.
In March, Cherokee Nation Businesses announced a new temporary home for the Nation’s collection of artifacts from the 1700s through present day: the Cherokee National Research Center, which is slated to open later this summer.
“Responsible stewardship of our tribe’s irreplaceable artifacts means we must invest in world-class archival conservation measures,” Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said at the time. “We are taking these important, strategic steps to ensure long-term preservation.”
So in looking for an interim solution until the tribe’s collection can be returned to a permanent home, Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism took advantage of space owned by CNB to develop the center and a 5,000-square-foot vault within it.
"It’s storm-proof, fire-proof, has state-of-the-art temperature humidity control, monitoring, security surveillance – all of that,” said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism. “The goal is that the collection will come over here and be maintained here. We have a five-year plan right now until we can build a more suitable environment within the Heritage Center.”
Owens said they wanted to create an environment that’s not only going to protect and preserve the items on normal days, but also on the worst of days. Aged items such as paper documents and textiles are sensitive to light and humidity changes.
The collection includes a variety of 2-D and 3-D items, such as woven baskets, pottery, former Principal Chief John Ross’s furniture, the tribe’s land patent, and the Cherokees' 1836 petition protesting their removal from their homelands.
“It’s just a variety of objects that hold a great deal of value historically and culturally to the tribe and to the community,” Owens said.
Along with the vault, the tribe has built two separate viewing rooms for people to study items from the collection. Space has also been allocated for digitizing documents.
“So rather than just storing them in a vault, we wanted to give our Cherokee community members, researchers, scholars, [and] artists access to the collection,” Owens said. “Then we also have paired the Cherokee Heritage Center’s genealogy services that they’ve offered for years within the center. We’ll have a full research library here, as well as the genealogy staff.”
What's next
The Cherokee Heritage Center remains closed to the public at this time, as the organization is working on a new strategic plan for its long-term success and future growth. And while the Cherokee National Research Center has not yet opened, it is situated next to art gallery, where the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show and Sale will be held from Aug. 27 to Sept. 25.
