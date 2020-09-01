The United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center & Museum was recently awarded multiple grants from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Institute of Museum and Library Services. These will help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community, update the library archives, and boost revitalization of the Cherokee language.
The IMLS Library Basic Grant allows the UKB to “expand and improve the quality of stewardship and access” to the Keetoowah Tribal Research Library Archive collections.
“We believe we have amassed in one repository, the largest collection of Keetoowah historical volumes, recordings, documents, and papers to be found anywhere,” said JHCCM Executive Director Ernestine Berry, who has 10 years of experience at JHCCM. “It is important that these documents, papers, recordings, and volumes be preserved and made available to tribal members, researchers, students, and others who are interested in this history.”
New shelving, storage boxes, and supplies for the archives have been purchased, and some were scheduled to be installed this week. The grant has also allowed UKB to hire a graduate student to help catalog and digitize archive materials.
Lindsay Chapman is a graduate of Northeastern State University, and is a second-year graduate student working on her Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Oklahoma. She will conduct most of the description and data entry activities, which include organizing, describing, cataloging, and entering the new items and a four-year backlog of records – an estimated 2,800 records – into the archival data system.
“This project will make it possible to plan and implement digitization of our archival collections in the future, creating a digital reference library of these culturally-valuable materials,” said Berry.
With the IMLS Enhancement Grant, the UKB research library will work to revitalize the native language with outreach programs.
“We’re losing our language so quickly,” said Berry. “I’m amazed the use of language has gone down in the past 20 years. In the early ‘90s, the whole council was conducted in Cherokee.”
A 2018 Keetoowah language survey found that of the 474 enrolled members who responded, 111 were fluent speakers; 58 read the language – 47 of whom were older than 60 years; and 19 spoke, read, and wrote the language. UKB has 14,000 enrolled members throughout Northeastern Oklahoma.
“It might appear that there are a good number of speakers; however, the speakers are among the older members. Ages of respondents range from 16 to 90,” said Berry. “The children are not learning the language; consequently, when the grandparents’ generation is gone, the language will diminish dramatically.”
Berry said eight “language masters” will go into communities in the Tahlequah and Delaware districts to teach the spoken language. Participants will commit two years to the cooperative learning program.
“People learn to speak it first, then read or write. It’s listening and hearing it first,” said Berry. “This method uses a lot of manipulatives. It’s very kinetic.”
They will teach small groups, and Berry hopes they will get children to participate.
“We want to get it into the homes, in churches, in family groups; that way they can retain it and it will spread,” she said. “That will encourage them to use it every day.”
The two-year grant is for $144,000, which Berry said is a small amount, but enough to get the pilot program started. She hopes this will lead to a larger grant.
A few “language masters” have been identified and agreed to teach. The grant began Sept. 1, so Berry will begin ordering manipulatives and supplies, and setting up orientation.
A grant spurred by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act gave the JHCCM $950 for cleaning and sanitizing supplies and services to help control the coronavirus. Berry said they have received most of the items, but some are on backorder and the prices for others had greatly risen since she first began deciding what to purchase.
“We haven’t received the hand sanitizing dispensers yet. We might get them in October,” she said.
Boxes of disposable face masks and containers of sanitizer and sanitizing wipes have been stored until needed in the building. Although the museum is not open to the general public, Berry said there have been a couple of small groups to visit by appointment, and some staff and volunteers are working in the JHCCM.
Visitors will have their temperatures checked and sign in when they arrive. Berry said they plan to get wristbands, which visitors will wear after they have been screened. Masks will be required.
“The council has not reopened everything yet. They may re-evaluate at the council meeting this Saturday,” said Berry. "We could possibly open this fall, but it depends on the COVID numbers."
Learn more
For information on the United Keetoowah Band John Hair Cultural Center & Museum, www.ukb-nsn.gov/john-hair-cultural-center-museum or call 918-871-2866.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.