From July 23-Aug. 2, activist, author of “Hunger for Hope” and “A Nun on the Bus,” and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Sister Simone Campbell will take her “Hope in Turbulent Times” tour to nine cities in the South.
Her trip will facilitate a series of intimate conversations with local residents around hope and the importance of returning to a state of togetherness.
The Tahlequah stop will take place Aug. 1 at Too Fond of Books at 5 p.m.
Polarization and democracy are top of mind for many Americans as the 2024 presidential campaign season ramps up. Campbell will listen to local residents from across the political spectrum about their views on democracy and hopes to spark conversation about where we can find common ground.
Campbell is a religious leader, attorney, and author with extensive experience in public policy and advocacy for systemic change. She is a co-founder of Understanding Us, an organization that believes when someone creates a space that gives people a chance to feel seen, heard, and understood, big things are possible.
For almost 17 years, she was the executive director of Network, Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, and leader of Nuns on the Bus. In 2010, she wrote the “nuns’ letter” that was seminal in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. She has received numerous awards including a “Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Award,” the “Defender of Democracy Award” from the Parliamentarians for Global Action, and was named an Auburn Seminary Senior Fellow.
Prior to her work in Washington, this native Californian did interfaith state-based advocacy in Sacramento, California, and for 18 years was the founder and lead attorney at the Community Law Center in Oakland, California, to serve the family law and probate needs of working poor families in Alameda County. Her two books, “A Nun on the Bus,” Harper One 2014, and “Hunger for Hope,” Orbis 2020, are award-winning reflections on the substance of her life and the call to faithful justice seeking.
