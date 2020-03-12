WASHINGTON – The Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives announced a series of field consultations and listening sessions to occur across the United States in the coming months.
The Muscogee Creek Listening Session is scheduled for March 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at River Spirit Casino, 8330 Riverside Parkway in Tulsa.
Other sessions are scheduled for Washington, D.C., Arizona, California, Michigan, Washington, North Dakota, and Minnesota.
All sessions will be open to the public unless otherwise designated.
American Indians and Alaska Natives experience disproportionately high rates of violence. President Trump has called the crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans “sobering and heartbreaking.” The task force, designated Operation Lady Justice, has been empowered to review Indian Country cold cases, to strengthen law enforcement protocols, and work with tribes to improve investigations, information sharing and a more seamless response to missing persons investigations.
The members of the task force are: Katharine Sullivan, principal deputy assistant attorney general, Office of Justice Programs, designee for the attorney general; Tara Sweeney, assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, designee for the secretary of the interior; Terry Wade, executive assistant director, Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, Federal Bureau of Investigation; Laura Rogers, acting director, Office on Violence Against Women; Charles Addington, deputy bureau director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services; Trent Shores, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and Chair of the Native American Issues Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee; and Jean Hovland, deputy assistant secretary for Native American Affairs and Commissioner, Administration for Native Americans, Department of Health and Human Services.
Marcia Good of the Department of Justice serves as the executive director of the task force.
The task force will present a progress report to the president by Nov. 26, and a final report detailing its activities and accomplishments by Nov. 26, 2021.
