Preventing pregnancy, STDs takes many forms

There are many options when it comes to birth control, with pros and cons to new and more established methods
Birth control methods fall into different categories. According to the Centers for Disease Control, permanent methods include tubal ligation – for those with fallopian tubes – and vasectomies, which prevent sperm from going to the penis.
Reversible methods include intrauterine contraception, devices which are place inside the uterus by a doctor; hormonal methods, like oral contraceptives, or “the pill,” injections, skin patches, vaginal contraceptive rings, and implants; barrier methods, like diaphragms, male and female condoms, and spermicide; fertility awareness methods; and emergency contraception.
Newer in this list is the implant, also known as Nexplanon. Planned Parenthood states this implant, a “tiny, thin rod” placed in the upper arm, is 99% effective at preventing pregnancy, and can last up to five years. However, this method does not protect against STDs.
Darren Ward, pharmacist at Cherokee Hills Pharmacy, said prescription oral contraceptives are the primary birth control method they offer.
“There are a bunch of different options of the pill,” said Ward.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ward said the pharmacy has removed many classes of items from its front end, including condoms.
In addition to pregnant prevention, condoms can also protect against sexually transmitted diseases. Shannon Gower, pharmacist at Tahlequah Drug Co., explained the importance of always using prophylaxis back in February.
“I don’t think the brand of it matters, so long as it has an adequate spermicide, and it’s not expired,” said Gower.
Latex condoms offer the best protection against sexually-transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy. The most common STDs in the U.S. include HPV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, herpes, trichomoniasis, and HIV/AIDS.
“It can help protect you against sexually transmitted diseases, and that’s one of the most important things,” said Gower. “Once you get them, it’s something you have to deal with for the rest of your life. It is important to be protected.”
The Cherokee County Health Department provides several birth control methods at its Family Planning Clinic. These methods include oral contraceptives, the Depo-Provera injection, the Ortho-Evra patch, intra-uterine devices, intra-uterine systems, diaphragms, condoms, emergency contraception, NuvaRing, Nexplanon, and natural family planning. Services are offered on a sliding scale based on income.
Learn more
More information about the CCHD Family Planning Clinic is available by calling at 918-456-8826.
