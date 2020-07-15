A father who was arrested in 2017 for child neglect was arrested again for the same charge.
On July 11, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to Port City Body Shop in regard to an unattended child. Dispatch advised the child didn’t know where he lived.
According to the police report, Greg Stone said the boy walked to the business and stayed there. He asked the boy where he lived and he said he didn’t know.
“When I saw him, I immediately recognized him from a residence the next block over,” McNiel said in the police report. “Officers are constantly dispatched there of numerous, different reasons. Because of that, I had sparked a friendship with the boy.”
The boy didn’t have shoes on and that concerned the officer, given that temperatures on that particular day were near 100 degrees.
McNiel took the boy to a house he had seen him earlier.
“During that earlier encounter, I saw him playing close to a very highly traveled road and pulled next to him and told him to not get so close to the street,” McNiel said.
The officer knocked on the door to the house and no one answered. The boy opened the door and McNiel saw someone inside. He asked to man if he was the child’s father, but he wasn’t.
He said he would take McNiel to the boy’s parents, who were in a back room of the house.
“I entered the residence and found it to be in horrible living conditions. There was piles and piles of trash and half-eaten food scattered on the floor,” McNiel said. “There was also a smell of rotten food inside the house."
Stephanie Elpers said she was the boy’s stepmother, and McNiel told her to come outside because he couldn’t stand the stench of the house.
“I walked back outside and grabbed my notebook and returned to the hoses because I was fixing to call for a DHS worker to come to my location,” McNiel said. “During this time, Elpers appeared agitated I was there.”
Elpers refused to give the officer her name and she was arrested for obstruction. McNiel went back to the house and made contact with the child’s father, Michael Sohn.
“I identified Michael from an encounter years earlier that resulted in Michael getting arrested for child neglect. The encounter was very similar to the one today,” McNiel said. “[The boy] was only 3 years old when I found him wandering the street. It took hours to find Michael and when I did, he was asleep on the bed.”
Sohn said he thought his son was with Elpers. The Department of Human Services were called and interviewed the children and parents. The children went with a family member to stay.
Sohn was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and book for child neglect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.