The importance of LGBTQ+ pride, sexual health, and helping those in need was celebrated during a Pride Brunch at the Armory Municipal Center on June 26.
Cherokee County Health Services Council hosted the private event in observation of National HIV Testing Day, which encourages community members to get tested, know their status, and get connected to care. Several health network partners, TahlEquality members, and more were invited to enjoy brunch, guest speakers, and drag performances.
Drag queen Porcelynn Turrelle, otherwise known as Steven Wright, entertained guests with lip-syncing performances to “Dancing Queen,” “Stranger in My House,” and other songs. Wright also talked about the importance of regular STI testing with a story about a scare of his own when he was a “young buck” in college. Wright recounted a period when he started having some health issues and bleeding. Worried he had cancer or “something crazy,” Wright went to see the doctor.
“[The nurse] calls me with my test results and she’s like, ‘Great news! You have chlamydia,’” said Wright. “But that’s why it’s important [to] always get tested, and ever since then, I go every six months.”
Wright said safety should be everyone’s top priority.
“It doesn’t what you identify as, who you are, who you like – testing is important,” said Wright.
The Armory Municipal Center was decorated in rainbow hues and pride flags, the biggest of which hung floor to ceiling on the back wall. The 20-by-30 feet street pride flag was dedicated to TahlEquality by the CCHSC.
“I remember the first time we borrowed Tulsa’s [street Pride] flag,” said Carden Crow, founding member of TahlEquality. “It was year two of Pride and I remember thinking, ‘There’s no way they’re going to let us borrow that flag.”
However, the request was successful, and Crow said that celebration turned into Tahlequah’s first Pride march back in 2016. Crow was pleased TahlEquality now had its own flag.
“We’ve come a long way here in Tahlequah. I feel like that even thought things are gonna get a little bit harder here for a minute ... I know we can push through this because if there’s one thing we have been able to prove as an LGBTQ community, [it’s] that we are survivors,” said Crow.
TahlEquality Board Member Amy Edwards thanked CCHSC and Project Director Paul Martinez for the flag. Edwards said TahlEquality makes a difference in the local community with mental health.
“We have therapists on the board for a reason. We get a lot of messages through [Facebook] Messenger about people in crisis or people needing resources,” said Edwards. “So the work we do isn’t just carrying the pride flag, it’s all the time bringing resources to people.”
