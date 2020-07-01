Primary elections for local and statewide candidates wound down late Tuesday, June 30, and Oklahoma voters approved a state question to expand Medicaid for an estimated 200,000 people.
State Question 802 narrowly passed, by 6,518 votes, after a citizen-led petition placed it on the ballot. The vote has split opinions, with many happy to see more Oklahomans gain access to health care, and others concerned about how the state will come up with funding.
Only seven out of 77 counties voted in favor of SQ 802, with most rural counties - which it was touted to help - voting against it. State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, who has been an advocate for Medicaid expansion, said he was happy to see it passed, adding that it would actually help rural hospitals.
"I spoke with our hospital, Northeastern Health System, earlier today, and they're excited," he said Wednesday. "It's a good deal for Oklahoma. There are a lot of tactics and things that are said during elections, and it worries people sometimes, but at the end of the day, I'm happy to see Cherokee County was one of seven counties that voted for it."
With the expansion of Medicaid, low-income individuals who earn no more than 133 percent of the federal poverty line will be eligible for insurance coverage. The federal government will pick up 90 percent of the tab, and the state will pay the remaining 10 percent. The estimated cost to the state has varied since talks first started, but it is likely to be $100 to $200 million a year.
Many are concerned taxes will have to be raised to foot the bill, or budgets for other agencies will need to be cut - especially since the pandemic has taken a bite out of state coffers. Cherokee County Libertarian Party Chair Shannon Grimes pointed out the passage of SQ 802 takes Medicaid expansion out of the Legislature's hands and makes it a constitutional requirement.
"I'm sure some think this is a good feature, but an unfunded mandate was just created that will have to compete with other services, like education, for funding," he said. "While there are estimates out there, no one really knows what the price tag is going to look like. Even with the federal government covering 90 percent, the remaining 10 percent probably will put a strain on the state budget by creating demand, and splitting and dividing the state's money even further."
Since 2010, 120 rural hospital have closed across the country, and eight of them were in Oklahoma. Dell Barnes, Cherokee County Democratic Party vice chair, said the passage of the SQ 802 will inject some lifeblood to small-town health systems.
"I think the passing of SQ 802 is great news for Oklahoma's medical system," he said. "We have seen too many hospitals close, and the most vulnerable people are traveling farther for medical care; we need to fix this."
The slim difference in votes has generated conversations suggesting the Legislature implement a system whereby petitions must gain a larger percentage for approval. Justin Kennedy, Cherokee County Republican Party chair, said he has wanted that to be the case for a while.
"There's been talk of people already wanting to get things changed," said Kennedy. "It seems a bit reactionary, but the fact of the matter is, if we're going to raise taxes on all Oklahomans, I feel like more than just a simple .5 percent of the population should be required to do something like that."
Also on the ballot was the U.S. Senate primary election. Sen. Jim Inhofe topped the Republican ticket, with 74.06 percent of the vote, defeating J.J. Stitt, John Tompkins, and Neil Mavis. Inhofe has served in the Senate for around 26 years, and will have to defeat Democrat Abby Broyles in November to make it six more years. Broyles won 60 percent of the votes, defeating fellow Democrats Sheila Bilyeu, R.O. Joe Cassity Jr., and Elysabeth Britt.
"For decades, Sen. Jim Inhofe's leadership has put party and politics over the people of our state, and it's time for new leadership who knows what Oklahomans need," Broyles said in a statement to the Tahlequah Daily Press. "We should work across the aisle to fix our economy, health care, and education systems to make things better for all of us - not just a few. I believe in the future for our state and our country. Every generation is asked to step up and lead. That's why I'm running for U.S. Senate, and I'm looking forward to earning your vote."
Broyles has the support of Meredith, who said "it's time for some new blood" in the U.S. Senate. However, Republicans are not sure about her chances to defeat the longtime senator.
"I won't ever count out a candidate just because the incumbent has a large base," said Kennedy. "With that being said, it's going to be a complete and total shock if he doesn't get the vote in November."
Cherokee County residents also cast ballots for the District 2 U.S. congressional seat, with Republican Markwayne Mullin emerging victorious once again in his primary. He raked in 79 percent of the votes, defeating Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins to win the nomination.
"Every day when I wake up, I say, 'Love the people, love the call,' and I truly mean that," said Mullin. "I am grateful the people of the 2nd District continue to place their trust in me to fight for their conservative values. It is an honor to represent the great state of Oklahoma."
Mullin will face off in the general election against Democratic candidate Danyell Lanier after she topped the Democratic ballot, and Libertarian candidate Richard Castaldo.
Included in local elections were the sheriff's race, District 2 county commissioner seat, and multiple school board races. Current Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault won the Democratic primary, garnering 68.31 percent of the votes and defeating David Huffman and Mac Martin. He will face Republican candidate Manuel Arthur Holland Jr. in the general election.
Chris Jenkins narrowly defeated incumbent Mike Brown in the District 2 Cherokee County commissioner race, 912 to 899.
In the Briggs Public School Board of Education race between Jay Myres and Shannon Tate Robertson, Myers won 208 to 185. Michael Lynn defeated Jami Murphy, 348 to 268, in the Grand View Public School Board of Education race. Jeff Downing took down Joey Ross in the Locust Grove Public School Board of Education election, 21 to 10.
For the Lowrey Public Schools Board of Education election, Jennifer A. Jones defeated Lori Jo Tinnin by one vote, 137 to 136. The Oaks-Mission Public Schools Board of Education race appears to be headed for a runoff, as Mitch Christie and Melvin Blossom Jr. each received 57 votes.
