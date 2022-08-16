After a two-year hiatus, members of a local sports team are eager to compete at the upcoming 2023 Summer Games, hosted by Special Olympics Oklahoma.
Tahlequah Outlaws head Athletic Director Bea Dougherty founded the team a few years back.
“When we first started out, there were four athletes that had just gotten out of high school,” said Dougherty. “They didn’t have a coach.”
Since then, the Outlaws team has grown almost tenfold.
“We are a very large team,” said Dougherty. “We have 40-some athletes.”
Tahlequah Outlaws is an independent team. Dougherty explained how new athletes typically join.
“Usually when an athlete graduates from high school, they give us a call and we add them to our team,” said Dougherty.
She listed a few of the sports the athletes compete in, including bowling, golf, bocce, horseshoes, and track and field.
“We have one young man who powerlifts,” said Dougherty.
On Tuesday, a number of Tahlequah Outlaws spent the afternoon practicing their skills at the Thunder Bowl.
Athlete Brian Moore said he was having fun.
"I get to hang out with my teammates and be around them," said Moore. "I like being on the team."
Athletes Bobby Gale Maclemore and Cassie Rhodes both said they liked bowling.
Dougherty said the athletes’ parents are a big part of it, and some earn certificates to help coach. The team also receives volunteers and donations from different companies and groups. Dougherty named New Life Worship Center as one of their biggest sponsors.
“It’s really a community effort,” said Dougherty.
Dougherty doesn’t want the athletes to have to pay for anything.
The SOOK Summer Games are scheduled for May 2023, and Dougherty is hopeful the Outlaws will be able to go.
“We haven’t been able to go for the past two years,” said Dougherty.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations surrounding it, Dougherty said, the team hasn’t competed recently, and that was to keep the athletes safe, as some have health issues.
As time of publication, the SOOK webpage states its current Return to Activities Protocol level as “low risk,” which among other protocols indicates that “pre-event testing is not required but may be implemented by individual programs” and “masks recommended for all participants.”
Dougherty shared some of athletes’ past accomplishments.
“We did have several athletes who have gone to the national, international and world games,” said Dougherty.
She said the team has also had a family named Family of the Year, and a couple of years ago, Dougherty was named Coach of the Year.
The Tahlequah Outlaws do more than compete, Dougherty said.
“They’ll be in the Christmas Parade and the Cherokee National Holiday Parade,” said Dougherty. “They also volunteer at [My] Friends and Me.”
Kent Davis, SOOK area director and president of the Outlaws, added that they will be hosting a barbecue contest on Oct. 8 at Anthis Park.
"All proceeds go to area Special Olympics teams," said Davis "We have 41 teams competing."
Check it out
For more information on Special Olympics Oklahoma and how to become an athlete, Dougherty recommended visiting the SOOK website at: www.sook.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.