COOKSON – All interested persons in the Cookson Proctor Cemetery are invited to attend a public meeting on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. in the Tenkiller Area Community Organization building at 32247 S. 540 Road.
Discussions will include cemetery upkeep, establishing a bank account, an election of the board of directors, and rental of a P.O. Box so that donations may be collected for the upkeep.
A question and answer session will be available.
