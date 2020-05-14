Proctor seeks Democratic delegate post, pledges Biden

Debra Proctor, of Tahlequah, is running for a Democratic National Delegate position. If elected, she will attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the week of Aug. 17.
On June 6, a virtual conference will be conducted via Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube in which national delegates will be elected.
A lifelong Democrat, Proctor has pledged her votes to candidate Joe Biden.
Proctor is a past chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party, and served three months as vice chair of the Cherokee County Democratic Party. She is a current Cherokee Federation Democratic Women board member.
"I have supported the party nonstop for years by attending and actively volunteering at county and Women’s Federation conventions, meetings, fundraisers and workshops," said Proctor.
She has also supported local, state and national Democratic candidates by attending and volunteering at events, knocking on doors, making phone calls, and fundraising. Locally, Proctor maintains the CCDP/CCFDW social media pages by posting current issues, events, and ODP/DNC information. The pages’ followers have increased from a few hundred to more than 1,400. Along with creating social media invitations for meetings and events and inviting thousands of voters to them, Proctor takes photographs at CCDP and CCFDW meetings, Democratic events, and candidate fundraisers.
Proctor encourages others to participate in events, such as headquarters' openings, staffing the office, parades and community events. She also advocates to increase voter registration and turnout. A current supporter and volunteer for SQ 802 and other issues, Proctor takes time to stay current on local, state, national issues and the Democratic platform.
"I have worked with my fellow Democrats to keep Cherokee County blue – the only rural area to do so in the 2018 election," said Proctor.
