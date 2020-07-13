DURANGO, Colorado – Neali Ferrell, of Proctor, graduated with a degree in psychology from Fort Lewis College in May 2020.
About 450 students participated in the virtual commencement ceremony. Erik Weihenmayer, adventurer and author, gave the commencement address.
The ceremony premiered online, featuring videos of graduates moving their tassels as their names were read by faculty from their departments. Graduates received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and Master of Arts in Education degrees, as well as certificates in Pre-Health, Geographic Information System, and Digital Marketing.
To view the commencement video, visit https://s3.amazonaws.com/attachments.readmedia.com/files/142237/original/Virtual_Video.jpg?1593644278.
