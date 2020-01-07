Thieves planning to burglarize a medical marijuana business might want to rethink their strategy and find a legal avenue to make money, as area dispensaries and grow operations heighten security measures to thwart them.
Cannabis shops throughout the country are especially susceptible to theft. In states where it is only legal for medicinal purposes, there remains a black market for people without medical marijuana licenses.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, there haven't been many local incidents until recently.
In December, two incidents occurred at grow operations in the county, where the businesses were burglarized during the night. Three men were arrested during one of the incidents, and the sheriff's office has yet to arrest anyone for the other burglary. Also, 75-100 grams of marijuana were reported stolen from a dispensary in October.
Chennault said the owners of the two businesses had secured, heavy doors and quality video surveillance, but he expects more thefts to be reported.
"It's going to happen more and more as these places pop up," he said. "A lot of them are just grow operations, so they're not advertised on the outside, but people are going to find out what they are."
Although owners of Elevated Apothic Dispensary, Bob and Susan Holmes, feel comfortable with their dispensary located in a busy area of town, the couple did their research before opening the shop.
"What we did is we went up to Colorado, spent a couple a weeks, and learned what they did for security," said Bob Holmes. "We probably visited 30 or 40 different dispensaries in the state that had been open for a while."
The security system is "second to none," said Holmes, as it includes cameras, motion detectors, a blaring alarm, safes and more. On one occasion, the front door was accidentally left unlocked when an intruder tried to enter to pay rent for the nearby storage facility. The response was immediate.
"Within 30 seconds, ADT called me, the Tahlequah Police [Department] called me, and the Tahlequah police was here on location within one minute. They parked right here and waited until I got back. It was amazing how fast they got here," Holmes said.
During business hours, it's not uncommon for employees to carry guns. Included among the top-of-the-line security measures is a motion detector that even a moth has set off.
"If they do come in, they're not going to be here long, and they're not going to get what they're after," said Holmes. "They're not going to get any marijuana and they're sure not getting any cash."
At Agape Farms Dispensary, owner Juan Rosas said he figured his location would make him susceptible to burglars, but the shop has been around since December 2018 and has had no issues. The cannabis merchant has a safe room, security cameras, and alarms, and Rosas said another incident has proved that local law enforcement officers are ready to respond.
"I just live right down the road, and most of the people that come here, I know," said Rosas. "We have security alarms. There's another shop in the back with nothing in there, but they broke into it, and I think I got a call and the cops were here by the time I got here. So it doesn't take them very long."
While Quahlity Buds has all of the modern-day security measures to ward off intruders, it has also used more primitive means by housing two "mean" guard dogs during the warmer months.
"That was a really good solution we had," said Zech VanFleet. "But you can't keep them out there in the cold."
Quahlity Buds also has its own grow operation. VanFleet said close attention is paid to the business's grow spot, even though it doesn't look like one.
"We've got a camera system and motions lights that come up, but it's not obviously a grow," he said. "It's really in plain sight, but it's super-easy to miss. I thought for a long time we were going to have a problem, but the fact that we haven't had one yet has been by far what calms me the most."
