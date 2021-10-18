Kylea Anderson, Inola senior, was recently recognized by the Oklahoma College Media Association as the 2020-2021 Diamond Division journalism student of the year.
The competition is based at Oklahoma State University, and eight universities submit their work for the academic year. The Northeastern, NSU's student newspaper, has entered OCMA's competition in years earlier, but Anderson is the first to receive this accolade.
"I was encouraged by my adviser, Cassie Freise, to apply for this award," said Anderson. "I had no idea I would even be in the running to receive such an honor. Being a part of the media studies program has enabled me to advance my writing skills to this level."
Anderson began pursuing media in the spring 2020 semester because of recommendation from her peers. The basic writing course with Freise was her first class in the program and led her to discover her passion for writing. She went to work as a writer for TNE, where she matured in her writing and leadership abilities. This led to her current position as editor of TNE.
"Previously being in the newspaper class, I understand the work and expectations required for a great newspaper. As editor, I want to be a great leader to the current staff and help them develop quality content," said Anderson. "My hope for the future of TNE is that future students are recognized as I have been. I know this is possible because I could not have reached this goal without the support of the media studies instructors."
In addition to Anderson's recognition, Cassie Freise, instructor of media studies, has been awarded Adviser of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists.
Freise began her journey in 2000 as an undergraduate pursuing a bachelor's degree in media studies. She came to NSU from Nowata High School after attending multiple Media Day competitions at the NSU campus. Upon graduation, she began her master of communication. After graduating in 2006, she was hired as a full-time instructor.
Her specialties include writing for the media and multiple photography and media software courses. She has been the adviser to TNE for 12 years.
During that time, her students have won multiple statewide competitions as individuals and as a staff.
"I am honored to receive the 2021 journalism teacher of the year award from the Oklahoma Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists," said Freise. "I am blessed to have a job where I have the opportunity to serve students and teach subjects I am passionate about. My students' drive and determination inspire me to continue my work in higher education."
Dr. Dana Eversole, professor and chair of the media studies and communication department, nominated Freise.
"I have never seen an instructor work so hard for students," said Eversole. "She is there every day, advising, working on assignments and helping students making good career choices. Her students succeed not only in Oklahoma, but all over the United States in top media fields."
The media studies department continues to prepare for future submissions to recognize their students and faculty.
"We enter the OCMA competition each spring, and I am excited to see what awards this year's staff receives," said Anderson.
