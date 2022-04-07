Professor details how U.S. allowed Native murders

The 49th Annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University featured a Cherokee citizen and professor of history and Native American and Indigenous studies who explained "how to get away with murder.'
Author Liza Black addressed the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women and how American law is part of the cause. Black, who is writing the book, "How to Get Away with Murder: A Transnational History of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women," explained she wanted to understand how Americans got away with crime of murdering Native women.
"Most violent crimes in the United States are interracial and violent crimes against Native women tend to be interracial," said Black.
She read off the current statistics related to missing and murdered Native women.
"Eighty-four percent of Native men and women experience violence in their lifetimes. Murder is the third-leading cause of death for Native women, ages 10-24. Murder is not even in the top 10 causes of death for white women," she said.
According to Black, one-third of murdered Native women don't have a significant relationship with their killers.
"In Canada, Indigenous women are 16 times more likely to go missing or murdered than Caucasian women, and Native women are 6 percent of the population," said Black.
It was the late 19th century when American law began to exonerate criminals for crimes committed against Native people.
"We know the United States just presents tribes of their land who's in American law, and we also know the United States destroys tribal sovereignty by replacing it with American sovereignty," said Black.
Congress passed the Major Crimes Act to ensure federal jurisdiction in all serious crimes committed on reservations, according to Black.
She told the story of how Judge Joseph A. Gill targeted a Cherokee woman for her land in Tahlequah. Gill also imprisoned a Cherokee man for murder.
"Today I am arguing that Judge Gill had no authority over Native people or any right to rule on them in Indian territory. And the president of the United States placed him there, instructing him to rule over districts imposed on Native people," said Black.
Black said the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the U.S. government, amplifying legal precedent in Indian country to weaponize American law and government against crimes.
"Since 1978, this legal precedent makes it legal for non-Natives to commit crimes on tribal lands in the community," said Black.
Black said those laws generated violence against Native women and girls. Native women became targets for theft, violence and the American government, and Black said actions have crippled Indigenous people economically.
"As the United States imposed and extracted colonialism upon tribal nation in Indian Territory during the legal hours, all in the Native people became targets for theft, but Native women especially became targets," she said.
