Professor explains the ins and outs of suffrage

To commemorate women's suffrage, which took place a little over 100 years ago, Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel, associate professor of political science, spoke during Let's Talk About It, a Zoom-broadcasted in-person event held at the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library on April 27.
In her presentation, Van Den Handel spoke about the difficulty by which women's suffrage was passed. She said that movement was hampered because of inter-partisan bickering, even among those who shared common views.
While many today call activists who fought for women's right to vote "suffragettes," Van Den Handel said that at the time, they called themselves "Suffs."
"Democratic Suffs and Republican Suffs wouldn't work with each other. The divisions led to a disjointed effort at ratification," she said.
Van Den Handel addressed different Suffs - including Carrie Chapman Catt, president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association and Sue White of the National Woman's Party, as well as Josephine Pearson, an anti-suffragette and member of the Tennessee State Association Opposed to Woman Suffrage.
"Two of these women were at odds with each other and shared the same goal, ratification of the 19th Amendment. One was determined to stop it. That was Josephine Pearson. While we know the outcome of the 19th amendment, many of us don't know this story," said Van Den Handel.
Both women worked with Gov. Albert H. Robert, D-Tennessee, who initially wavered on women's suffrage.
"The Suffs who supported Gov. Roberts were at odds with those who didn't, and Roberts didn't want to work with the Suffs who didn't support him," she said.
Roberts initially did not want to support ratification because the 19th Amendment had been labeled the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, named after a northerner.
Catt worked state-to-state promoting the 19th Amendment's ratification. In the states where women had already won full suffrage, apathy had gripped many. Numbers of women saw little point in passing a constitutional amendment when local laws protected them from being barred at polling places.
Because of the work of many women and male supporters, the 19th Amendment was passed on Aug. 18, 1920. Van Den Handel believes it is important to look at the struggle to change laws for the better because there are lessons in the process that apply to this day.
Suzanne Farmer, associate professor of history at NSU, said the passage of the 19th Amendment was crucial to promoting human rights, but it failed to secure the right to vote for all women.
"There is a misconception that the suffrage movement resulted in all women gaining the right to vote, but that was not the reality. Only some women, primarily white women, were able to vote after the passage of the 19th Amendment, and it was only through further activism that Black, Indigenous, and other women of color were able to exercise their right to vote," said Farmer.
As conversations on suffrage continue, Farmer said it is important to address the issue of access to the ballot box.
"The right to vote is precious, and we have to be active in protecting it, but that also requires having conversations about the obligations and responsibilities that come with that right," she said.
